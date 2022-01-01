Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt sandwiches in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Blt Sandwiches
Dover restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Poliseno's Pizzeria
439 South New Street, Dover
Avg 3
(18 reviews)
Blt Sandwich
$6.99
On White, Wheat or Bun
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
761 Main St, Dover
No reviews yet
* BLT Sandwich
$6.99
On White, Wheat or Bun
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
