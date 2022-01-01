Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Poliseno's Pizzeria

439 South New Street, Dover

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Blt Sandwich$6.99
On White, Wheat or Bun
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

761 Main St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
* BLT Sandwich$6.99
On White, Wheat or Bun
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Shrimp Basket

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Dover to explore

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bridgeton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston