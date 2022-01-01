Veal parmesan in Dover

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Poliseno's Pizzeria - South New St

439 South New Street, Dover

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Veal Parmigiana Sub$10.50
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria - South New St
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA - CHESWOLD-MAIN ST

761 Main St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
* Lg Veal Parmigiana Sub$10.50
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA - CHESWOLD-MAIN ST

