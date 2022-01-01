Go
Toast

Driftwood

Locally Sourced
Farm To Table

2005 S Federal Hwy

Popular Items

Driftwood Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, fries
Jerk Free Range Chicken Breast$24.00
mojo celery root, shaved coconut
Shrimp "N" Grits$25.00
marsh hen mill grits, key west pink shrimp, n'duja, scallion
*gluten free
Smoked Deviled Eggs$8.00
pickled relish, crispy chicken skin
Grilled Broccolini$10.00
smoked mozzarella fondu
Chicken "N" Dumplings$20.00
ricotta dumplings, free range chicken
Dry Rubbed Wings$14.00
lime crema, queso fresco
*gluten free
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
pork and beef ragu, whipped ricotta, parmigiana regiano
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$12.00
crispy cauliflower, sesame, scallions
*vegan, gluten free
12oz NY Strip Steak$36.00
grilled broccolini, miso bagna cauda, crispy potatoes, smoked mozzarella fondu
*gluten free
Location

2005 S Federal Hwy

Briny Breezes FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
