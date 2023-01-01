Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants
Eau Claire restaurants that serve fajita salad

Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire

5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire

Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad$13.99
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad.$15.00
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
More about Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire

4890 Golf Road, Eau Claire

Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad$0.00
Rotisserie smoked fajita chicken or grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions and roasted corn on top of crisp romaine with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans and chipotle ranch.
More about Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire

