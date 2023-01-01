Fajita salad in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve fajita salad
Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire
5020 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire
|Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
|Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad.
|$15.00
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire
4890 Golf Road, Eau Claire
|Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Rotisserie smoked fajita chicken or grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions and roasted corn on top of crisp romaine with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans and chipotle ranch.