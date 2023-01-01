Cookies in Edinburg
Edinburg restaurants that serve cookies
More about Moboba Tea & Dessert Shop
Moboba Tea & Dessert Shop
1715 W Trenton Rd Ste 108, Edinburg
|Ube Cookie
|$3.00
Freshly baked ube cookie with white chocolate chips
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters Schunior
Reserva Coffee Roasters Schunior
1204 West Schunior Street, Edinburg
|White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
|$2.00
Made with sweet cream, white chocolate, and cranberries.
|Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.00
Buttery oats, molasses and plenty of plump raisins.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.00
Made with real butter and loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks.