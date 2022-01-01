Go
El Moro Spirits & Tavern

El Moro Spirits and Tavern looks to provide an unmatched experience that leaves guests eager to return. The staff’s food and beverage compatibility knowledge is surpassed by very few in town, thus the restaurant will highlight this total dining experience.

945 main avenue

Popular Items

Italiano$14.00
pancetta, two eggs, arugula, balsamic glaze, english muffin, parmesan, hollandaise, tots
Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich (Wednesday)$14.00
braised beef, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy egg roll wrap, brown gravy
El Moro Burger$17.00
Sunnyside Farms ground beef, house cured bacon, aged white cheddar, heirloom tomato, house pickle, fries or salad
Lamb Burger$17.00
house lamb patty, rosemary crème fraiche, feta cheese, roasted beet, house black sesame pillow bun, hand cut fries or house salad
Smoked Tomato Chicken Sandwich$15.00
herb marinated chicken breast, smoked tomato aioli, bacon, swiss, arugula, house bun, hand cut fries or house salad
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
Grilled Chicken Fattoush$15.00
grilled chicken, bell pepper, zucchini, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, mint, cilantro, feta cheese, white beans, sumac vinaigrette, pita
Ancho Crusted Tuna Sandwich (Friday)$14.00
seared Ahi tuna, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, pickled onions, cabbage, genger lime aioli, house black sesame pillow bun
Scotch Egg$9.00
sage sausage wrapped hard boiled egg, turtle lake refuge pea shoots, chipotle aioli
Beet & Apple Salad$14.00
roasted beets, mixed greens, curry vinaigrette, apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts
Location

Durango CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

