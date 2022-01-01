Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in El Paso

El Paso restaurants that serve carne asada

Barbacoa Los Primos image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada 1/2 Kilo$21.99
Includes 12 Tortillas and Salsa
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Consumer pic

 

Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive

6650 Continental Drive, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$11.00
More about Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive

