Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
265 Combo Fried Rice$13.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, pork, sausage, and shrimp served with fish sauce.
280 Fried Rice Tofu$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
260 Vietnamese Fried Rice$11.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
CRAZY CRAB image

 

CRAZY CRAB

8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
Egg Fried Rice$8.99
Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
More about CRAZY CRAB
292ebf6f-c54f-4e7d-acca-35678c63d5d3 image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
260 Vietnamese Fried Rice$12.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
280 Fried Rice Tofu$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
Fried Rice$40.00
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
280 Fried Rice Tofu$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
260 Vietnamese Fried Rice$14.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
Fried Rice Bowl$12.00
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Chicken Noodles

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston