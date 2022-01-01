Fried rice in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve fried rice
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|265 Combo Fried Rice
|$13.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, pork, sausage, and shrimp served with fish sauce.
|280 Fried Rice Tofu
|$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
|260 Vietnamese Fried Rice
|$11.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
CRAZY CRAB
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.99
|Egg Fried Rice
|$8.99
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.99
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|260 Vietnamese Fried Rice
|$12.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
|280 Fried Rice Tofu
|$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
|Fried Rice
|$40.00
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|280 Fried Rice Tofu
|$12.95
Fred rice with bite sized tofu cubes, peas, and carrots.
|260 Vietnamese Fried Rice
|$14.95
Vietnamese fried rice with carrots, peas, and up to two proteins- chicken, pork, or shrimp- served with fish sauce.
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$12.00