Chicken fajitas in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Barbacoa Los Primos image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas 1/2 Kilo$22.99
Includes 12 Tortillas and Salsa
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Item pic

 

Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled fajita chicken w/ mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers, Hatch green chile & crispy tortilla strips served w/ house-made ranch
Owl Chicken Fajitas$16.50
1/2 pound grilled Chicken breast served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas (or both) & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo
More about Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

Odessa

