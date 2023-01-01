Chicken fajitas in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Barbacoa Los Primos
5500 Doniphan Drive, El Paso
|Chicken Fajitas 1/2 Kilo
|$22.99
Includes 12 Tortillas and Salsa
Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Grilled fajita chicken w/ mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers, Hatch green chile & crispy tortilla strips served w/ house-made ranch
|Owl Chicken Fajitas
|$16.50
1/2 pound grilled Chicken breast served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas (or both) & served with sautéed bell peppers & onions, sour cream, mixed cheese, guacamole & topped with fresh pico de gallo