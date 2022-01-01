Chicken rolls in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|218 Chicken Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with chicken wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls
|$6.95
|1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll
|$4.00
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|1/2 Grilled Chicken Spring Roll
|$4.00
|218 Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls
|$6.95
