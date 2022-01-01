Tacos in El Paso

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rockstar Burger Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockstar Burger Bar

217 N Stanton St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$15.50
More about Rockstar Burger Bar
41b95f8c-dbe3-45bc-87ed-3cb6f4a91e5a image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Barbacoa$8.49
Tacos al Pastor$6.49
Tacos de Buche$6.49
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lapa Lapa - TX

500 Thorn, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Single Beer tempura Shrimp Taco$4.00
Single Octopus Taco$5.00
Order Octopus Tacos$14.00
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
Tarahumara Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Tarahumara Mexican Food

1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#87 TACOS DE BARBACOA$9.25
three barbacoa tacos with onions, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans
#89 TACOS DE POLLO$7.75
three chicken tacos, served with rice and refried beans
More about Tarahumara Mexican Food
La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Soft Tacos$12.00
Mexican Plate (1 Enchilada, 1 Shredded Beef Taco, and 1 Chile Relleno)$9.00
Breaded Fish Tacos$9.00
More about La Pasadita
Item pic

 

2Ten

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHUCO HASH BOWL OR TACO STYLE$15.00
BOWL/CORN OR FLOUR, POTATOES, GREEN CHILE, CHORIZO, HAM, BACON, ONION, CILANTRO, AVOCADO & CHUCO SAUCE (Taco comes w/flour tortillas)
TACOS OR QUESADILLA STYLE$14.00
CORN OR FLOUR, CHICKEN/STEAK/PULLED PORK OR VEGGIE STYLE, CHEESE, ROASTED VEGGIES, CILANTRO & AVOCADO
More about 2Ten
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roadrunner Tacos$12.00
Southwest blackened chicken topped with mango green chile salsa, Mexican crema, sriracha, fresh cut onion, and cilantro
IPA Beer Battered Fish Tacos$12.50
IPA beer battered sustainably sourced Haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce
Brisket Tacos$13.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
More about Aurellia's
Carnitas Taco image

TACOS

Taconeta

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pork shoulder confit, guacamole, escabeche, chicharron. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Taco Pack for (4)$50.00
Everything you need for a Taco night at home. Your choice of 1 full pound of meat or mushrooms (makes 10-12 tacos), 12 tortillas, guacamole, salsas, cotija, onions y cilantro, one (1) order of Grilled Sweet Potato, and two (2) orders of Grilled Elote. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
More about Taconeta
Consumer pic

 

Nick's Pizza

1071 Country Club, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flip's Rolled Tacos$5.99
More about Nick's Pizza
Cafe Mayapan image

 

Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de pollo$5.99
Tacos de rajas poblanas con crema$5.99
Tacos de carne desebrada$5.99
More about Cafe Mayapan
Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem image

 

Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem

3390 Rich Beem Suite 101, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rolled Tacos Beef Single$6.69
More about Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem

