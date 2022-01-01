Tacos in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rockstar Burger Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockstar Burger Bar
217 N Stanton St, El Paso
|Steak Tacos
|$15.50
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Barbacoa Los Primos
5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso
|Tacos de Barbacoa
|$8.49
|Tacos al Pastor
|$6.49
|Tacos de Buche
|$6.49
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa - TX
500 Thorn, El Paso
|Single Beer tempura Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
|Single Octopus Taco
|$5.00
|Order Octopus Tacos
|$14.00
More about Tarahumara Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Tarahumara Mexican Food
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso
|#87 TACOS DE BARBACOA
|$9.25
three barbacoa tacos with onions, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans
|#89 TACOS DE POLLO
|$7.75
three chicken tacos, served with rice and refried beans
More about La Pasadita
La Pasadita
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
|Sirloin Soft Tacos
|$12.00
|Mexican Plate (1 Enchilada, 1 Shredded Beef Taco, and 1 Chile Relleno)
|$9.00
|Breaded Fish Tacos
|$9.00
More about 2Ten
2Ten
145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso
|CHUCO HASH BOWL OR TACO STYLE
|$15.00
BOWL/CORN OR FLOUR, POTATOES, GREEN CHILE, CHORIZO, HAM, BACON, ONION, CILANTRO, AVOCADO & CHUCO SAUCE (Taco comes w/flour tortillas)
|TACOS OR QUESADILLA STYLE
|$14.00
CORN OR FLOUR, CHICKEN/STEAK/PULLED PORK OR VEGGIE STYLE, CHEESE, ROASTED VEGGIES, CILANTRO & AVOCADO
More about Aurellia's
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Roadrunner Tacos
|$12.00
Southwest blackened chicken topped with mango green chile salsa, Mexican crema, sriracha, fresh cut onion, and cilantro
|IPA Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$12.50
IPA beer battered sustainably sourced Haddock, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro & drizzled w/ Cabo sauce
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
More about Taconeta
TACOS
Taconeta
311 Montana 1-A, El Paso
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Pork shoulder confit, guacamole, escabeche, chicharron. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Taco Pack for (4)
|$50.00
Everything you need for a Taco night at home. Your choice of 1 full pound of meat or mushrooms (makes 10-12 tacos), 12 tortillas, guacamole, salsas, cotija, onions y cilantro, one (1) order of Grilled Sweet Potato, and two (2) orders of Grilled Elote. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
More about Cafe Mayapan
Cafe Mayapan
2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso
|Tacos de pollo
|$5.99
|Tacos de rajas poblanas con crema
|$5.99
|Tacos de carne desebrada
|$5.99