Tacos in El Paso

Everything you need for a Taco night at home. Your choice of 1 full pound of meat or mushrooms (makes 10-12 tacos), 12 tortillas, guacamole, salsas, cotija, onions y cilantro, one (1) order of Grilled Sweet Potato, and two (2) orders of Grilled Elote. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)

