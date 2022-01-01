Go
Toast

El Potro Lee's Summit

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

210 sw Greenwich dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Queso Potro Especial$5.49
Deep Fried Tacos$11.99
Flautas de Pollo Ranchero$11.49
(Ala) Soft Taco Ala$3.49
(Ala) Crispy Taco$3.49
Taco Salad$9.99
Kid's Taco
Side Rice$2.49
(Ala) Deep Fried Taco$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

210 sw Greenwich dr

Lees Summit MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Wally's is a locally owned, neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Lee's Summit. Family meal, girls' night, date night, game-day, Sunday brunch, private event...any reason at all! Owners Chris and Tammy Wollerman, longtime Lee's Summit residents, are thrilled to serve our community in our little corner of Lee's Summit. Family friendly, lots of TVs to view your favorite sporting event, Sunday brunch, beautiful patio, private dining room...we have something for everyone! We can't wait to welcome you! Meet us at Wally's!

Wing Studio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martin City Brewing Company Pizza & Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston