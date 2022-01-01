Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Elkhorn

Go
Elkhorn restaurants
Toast

Elkhorn restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Blondo (Store 3)

North 204th Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Breakfast Burrito LOADED$11.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. LOADED with cold bar toppings of your choice!
Burrito$12.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Blondo (Store 3)
Item pic

 

Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102

2611 North 204th St, Suite 102, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Burrito$12.00
Tempura fried chicken with sausage gravy, pickled red onion, shredded mozzarella, scrambled eggs and cholula.
Southwest Burrito$10.00
Chorizo, egg, cheese, home fries, chipotle queso, Southwest pico, citrus sour cream on flour tortilla.
Mushroom Burrito Combo$15.25
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, home fries, cheese and choice of one sauce on a whole wheat tortilla served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkhorn

Chili

Pretzels

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Elkhorn to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Elkhorn to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston