Burritos in Elkhorn

More about Blondo (Store 3)
Blondo (Store 3)
North 204th Street, Elkhorn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito LOADED
|$11.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. LOADED with cold bar toppings of your choice!
|Burrito
|$12.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
2611 North 204th St, Suite 102, Elkhorn
|Chicken Fried Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Tempura fried chicken with sausage gravy, pickled red onion, shredded mozzarella, scrambled eggs and cholula.
|Southwest Burrito
|$10.00
Chorizo, egg, cheese, home fries, chipotle queso, Southwest pico, citrus sour cream on flour tortilla.
|Mushroom Burrito Combo
|$15.25
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, home fries, cheese and choice of one sauce on a whole wheat tortilla served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink