Elkins restaurants you'll love

More about Beanders Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Beanders Bar
314 Davis Ave, Elkins
|Popular items
|Hillbilly
|$14.00
Shaved Steak with Peppers, Onions, RAMPS, American Cheese & Ranch Dressing. This is a Spring Favorite Treat!
|Pita Chicken
|$12.50
Seasoned Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served in a warm grilled pita.
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Grille Chicken with Pineapple, Provolone and served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce
More about The Forks Restaurant and Inn
The Forks Restaurant and Inn
35 Scenic Ridge Rd, Elkins