Elkins restaurants you'll love

Elkins restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elkins

Elkins's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Elkins restaurants

Beanders Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Beanders Bar

314 Davis Ave, Elkins

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hillbilly$14.00
Shaved Steak with Peppers, Onions, RAMPS, American Cheese & Ranch Dressing. This is a Spring Favorite Treat!
Pita Chicken$12.50
Seasoned Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served in a warm grilled pita.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grille Chicken with Pineapple, Provolone and served with Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce
More about Beanders Bar
Jimbo's Place image

GRILL

Jimbo's Place

302 Davis Ave., Elkins

Avg 4.9 (77 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Jimbo's Place
The Forks Restaurant and Inn image

 

The Forks Restaurant and Inn

35 Scenic Ridge Rd, Elkins

No reviews yet
More about The Forks Restaurant and Inn
