Emmer & Rye is a restaurant designed around the farmer’s haul, featuring a menu that changes daily with a focus on seasonal and local cuisine. Heirloom grains are milled fresh for house made pastas, breads, and desserts, whole animal butchery is done on site, and an extensive in house fermentation program captures flavors at their peak and preserves them for the off season. We are now offering a dinner meal kit for two available for pick up or delivery Tuesday-Sunday 5pm to 6pm. This is a six course meal featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. Wines are also still available to take home at retail prices. If you would like to dine in, we are offering a contactless patio dinner outside and an individually plated coursed dinner inside.

Kit for Two$150.00
Our kit for two comes with your choice of protein and all of the following sides & desserts for 2: Mixed Green Salad with Hibiscus Vinaigrette // Sourdough Stuffing // Deer Creek Cheddar Green Bean Casserole // Roasted Kennebec Potatoes // Chicken Gravy // Parker House Rolls with Cultured Butter & Pear Jam // Persimmon Cobbler & Rouge de Bordeaux Ice Cream //
Lavender Cookies // ALL ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH - please order now (choosing any date and time); we will call you to schedule your pick up time. More menu details on our website!
Parker House Rolls (6)$12.00
Hestia's famous Parker House Rolls! Includes house cultured butter and 5 rolls // ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 25TH
51 Rainey St

Austin TX

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
