EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

632 South 5th Street

Popular Items

Big Ang$21.40
house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatball, banana peppers
Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
MVP$19.26
house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto
Brussels Sprouts$16.05
pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
Le Big Matt$18.19
double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.70
served with spicy tomato sauce
Location

632 South 5th Street

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
