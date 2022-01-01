Go
Toast
  • Tulsa
  • Empire Slice House - Tulsa

Empire Slice House - Tulsa

NY Style pizza served by the slice or huge 20" pizzas!

417 North Main Street

Popular Items

Full Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons.
Loaded Garlic Knots$10.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, parsley, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.
20" Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
20" BYOP$21.00
Pink Sauce - Small Ramekin$0.50
Full House Salad$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, roasted artichoke, feta cheese, house Italian vinaigrette.
20" Cheese Pizza$21.00
Ranch - Small Ramekin$0.50
Garlic Knots$8.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.
20" Half/Half$20.00
Location

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

