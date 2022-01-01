En Fuego Cantina & Grill
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1342 Camino Del Mar • $$
1342 Camino Del Mar
Del Mar CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Stratford Court Cafe
For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed our home-style cuisine and warm cozy atmosphere of the Stratford Court Cafe. We are a family-owned and operated business, and pride ourselves on ensuring that your experience with us is a satisfying and memorable one.
Stratford Court Café is situated on the grounds of an early 1900's Cape-Cod style home. Located in the center of Olde Del Mar, Stratford Court Café offers a lovely garden setting for enjoying scrumptious breakfast selections, hearty sandwiches, salads, fresh-baked pastries and cookies, smoothies, specialty coffee drinks, and espresso. We are a stone-skip away from the beach, Seagrove Park, the Powerhouse Community Center, and some great shopping!
Jake's Del Mar
Serving chef-driven coastal fare and craft cocktails, steps from the waves.
Poseidon
Cevasco's
Bringing our guests an elegant and modern cuisine focused on fresh seafood and authentic Italian recipes! Our consistency in service and food quality is unparalleled.