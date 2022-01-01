Englewood bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Popular items
|Homemade Crabcakes
|$27.00
Made fresh in house with blue crab meat
|Seafood Portofino
|$29.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams sautéed in a garlic sauce, a hint of tomato & tossed with linguine.
|Gyro
|$14.50
Seasoned lamb & beef strips topped w/tomato, onion & tzatziki in pita.
EndZone Sports Grille
2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$5.99
|Chicken Tender Basket
|10 Wings
Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood
|Popular items
|*Parmesan Truffle Tots*
|$8.50
Tater tots tossed in white truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
|*Cheese Pizza*
|$12.00
Classic cheese pizza. Mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese.
|*Margarita Pizza*
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, and marinara.