Englewood bars & lounges you'll love

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Crabcakes$27.00
Made fresh in house with blue crab meat
Seafood Portofino$29.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams sautéed in a garlic sauce, a hint of tomato & tossed with linguine.
Gyro$14.50
Seasoned lamb & beef strips topped w/tomato, onion & tzatziki in pita.
More about Landy's Restaurant
EndZone Sports Grille image

 

EndZone Sports Grille

2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$5.99
Chicken Tender Basket
10 Wings
More about EndZone Sports Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*Parmesan Truffle Tots*$8.50
Tater tots tossed in white truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
*Cheese Pizza*$12.00
Classic cheese pizza. Mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese.
*Margarita Pizza*$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, and marinara.
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
