Chicken sandwiches in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich$13.50
Natural chicken breast salad with our house made Caesar celery mayonnaise. Topped with crisp romaine lettuce and served in our buttery toasted parmesan focaccia bread.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.50
All natural, antibiotic free chicken with cranberries, celery and mayonnaise, as a sandwich or on a bed of romaine
Honey & Ginger Jerk Chicken Sandwich$16.00
All-natural, antibiotic free chicken marinated in local honey and ginger and grilled to perfection, topped with our homemade tropical kiwi pico de gallo, crispy marinated onion straws, & crumbled Goat cheese. Served on a Brioche bun
Kentucky Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$15.00
Farlow's special southern fried chicken topped with pickled red onions, blue cheese, fresh leaf lettuce and a roasted tomato aioli, served on a fresh baked buttermilk biscuit. Served with a roasted corn, cucumber and strawberry salad
More about Farlow's On The Water

Punta Gorda

