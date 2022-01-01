Chicken sandwiches in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Natural chicken breast salad with our house made Caesar celery mayonnaise. Topped with crisp romaine lettuce and served in our buttery toasted parmesan focaccia bread.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.50
All natural, antibiotic free chicken with cranberries, celery and mayonnaise, as a sandwich or on a bed of romaine
|Honey & Ginger Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
All-natural, antibiotic free chicken marinated in local honey and ginger and grilled to perfection, topped with our homemade tropical kiwi pico de gallo, crispy marinated onion straws, & crumbled Goat cheese. Served on a Brioche bun
|Kentucky Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$15.00
Farlow's special southern fried chicken topped with pickled red onions, blue cheese, fresh leaf lettuce and a roasted tomato aioli, served on a fresh baked buttermilk biscuit. Served with a roasted corn, cucumber and strawberry salad