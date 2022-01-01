Mahi mahi in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Landy's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Mahi- Fresh Catch
|$30.00
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.50
Fresh catch! Blackened mahi pieces on soft flour tacos with lime tequila slaw, chipotle crema, shredded lettuce and grape tomato. Served with our house coconut rice.
More about Farlow's On The Water
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Tropical Mahi Mahi
|$32.00
Fresh Mahi sautéed with an island mango, red pepper and pineapple chutney and prepared to perfection
|Loveland Bay Peach & Mahi Salad Dinner
|$27.00
Grilled peaches, sweet Bordeaux cherries, Brie cheese, candied walnuts, and blackened Mahi Mahi served over a bed of baby spinach with our house mango piquante dressing
|Loveland Bay Peach & Mahi Salad
|$23.00
Grilled peaches, sweet Bordeaux cherries, Brie cheese, candied walnuts, and blackened Mahi Mahi served over a bed of baby spinach with our house mango piquante dressing