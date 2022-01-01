Mahi mahi in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi- Fresh Catch$30.00
Mahi Tacos$16.50
Fresh catch! Blackened mahi pieces on soft flour tacos with lime tequila slaw, chipotle crema, shredded lettuce and grape tomato. Served with our house coconut rice.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Tropical Mahi Mahi$32.00
Fresh Mahi sautéed with an island mango, red pepper and pineapple chutney and prepared to perfection
Loveland Bay Peach & Mahi Salad Dinner$27.00
Grilled peaches, sweet Bordeaux cherries, Brie cheese, candied walnuts, and blackened Mahi Mahi served over a bed of baby spinach with our house mango piquante dressing
Loveland Bay Peach & Mahi Salad$23.00
Grilled peaches, sweet Bordeaux cherries, Brie cheese, candied walnuts, and blackened Mahi Mahi served over a bed of baby spinach with our house mango piquante dressing
More about Farlow's On The Water

