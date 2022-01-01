Scallops in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Garlic Shrimp and Scallops
|$30.00
Jumbo shrimp broiled in our hot garlic butter sauce.
|Scallops
|$34.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Carribean Grilled Scallop Salad
|$25.00
U12 scallops over romaine and artisan greens with grilled pineapple, strawberry, and avocado with a citrus vinaigrette
|Carribean Grilled Scallop Salad
|$22.00
Grilled U12 scallops over romaine & artisan blend with our house grilled pineapple, strawberry, & avocado with a citrus vinaigrette
|Peter Island Scallops
|$32.00
U12 sea scallops lightly blackened and layered over fresh blue crab meat then topped with sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, lemon, white wine cream sauce, topped with shredded Asiago cheese