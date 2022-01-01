Scallops in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Englewood restaurants that serve scallops

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Shrimp and Scallops$30.00
Jumbo shrimp broiled in our hot garlic butter sauce.
Scallops$34.00
More about Landy's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Carribean Grilled Scallop Salad$25.00
U12 scallops over romaine and artisan greens with grilled pineapple, strawberry, and avocado with a citrus vinaigrette
Carribean Grilled Scallop Salad$22.00
Grilled U12 scallops over romaine & artisan blend with our house grilled pineapple, strawberry, & avocado with a citrus vinaigrette
Peter Island Scallops$32.00
U12 sea scallops lightly blackened and layered over fresh blue crab meat then topped with sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, lemon, white wine cream sauce, topped with shredded Asiago cheese
More about Farlow's On The Water

