Equator Coffees Burlingame

312 Airport Blvd

Popular Items

B.L.A.T.*$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
Cafe Au Lait$3.50
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Taco - Rooster$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, black beans, fresh avocado, cheese
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.75
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Butter croissant$3.75
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Matcha Latte$5.25
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
Avocado Toast$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
312 Airport Blvd

Burlingame CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
