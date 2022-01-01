Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap$11.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Lettuce Head image

 

Lettuce Head

2167 W 12th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hawaiian Shrimp wrap$8.79
Shrimp, Carrots, Sweet Red Pepper, Avocado, Pineapple, Ginger Sesame Dressing, Sriracha Sauce Drizzle.
More about Lettuce Head

