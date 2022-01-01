Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp wraps in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Shrimp Wraps
Erie restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
No reviews yet
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap
$11.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Lettuce Head
2167 W 12th St, Erie
No reviews yet
Hawaiian Shrimp wrap
$8.79
Shrimp, Carrots, Sweet Red Pepper, Avocado, Pineapple, Ginger Sesame Dressing, Sriracha Sauce Drizzle.
More about Lettuce Head
