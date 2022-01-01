Tossed salad in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Tossed Salad Individual
|$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Large
|$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Small
|$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Tossed Salad Small
|$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Large
|$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Individual
|$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Tossed Salad Individual
|$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Large
|$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
|Tossed Salad Small
|$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons