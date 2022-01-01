Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve tossed salad

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Salad Individual$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Large$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Small$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Salad Small$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Large$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Individual$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Tossed Salad Individual$3.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Large$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
Tossed Salad Small$6.49
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, shaved parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, croutons
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant

