Burritos in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
NO SUBSTITUIONS
Filled with Egg, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, and Sausage. Smothered in Queso and served with Sour Cream & Salsa
No Substitute Egg Mix
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Kanpai Sushi image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
POW POW BURRITO$13.95
More about Kanpai Sushi
Bokeh Lounge image

GRILL

Bokeh Lounge

1007 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (609 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Bokeh Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.95
Grilled Blackened Shrimp, Rice, Corn, Jalapenos, Cilantro with a side of Sour Cream.
Saturday Night Special Burrito$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, and a side of Sour Cream.
Fried Pork Chop Burrito$11.95
More about Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

