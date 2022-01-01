Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Evansville

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve wontons

Kanpai Sushi image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Wonton Chips$1.50
More about Kanpai Sushi
Curry Wontons image

 

Thai Papaya Cuisine - 1434 Tutor Ln

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Wontons$0.00
Deep fried wontons wrapped with sweet mashed potatoes mixed with yellow curry. Served with cucumber sauce.
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine - 1434 Tutor Ln

Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Seaweed Salad

Rangoon

Teriyaki Bento

Brulee

Chicken Soup

Nachos

Map

More near Evansville to explore

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston