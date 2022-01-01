Go
Toast

Fan Tang - Kirkland

Authentic Chinese Rice and Noodle Bowls and more!

10615 NE 68th ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup$14.75
湖南牛肉面 - Hunan style spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vegetable in bone broth.
Chicken Fried Rice$12.75
香烤鸡排炒饭 - Fried rice with cage free eggs and green onion, topped by pan seared chicken breast
Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin$9.00
糖醋里脊 - Juicy pork tenderloin in sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with roasted sesame.
Shrimp & Pork Wontons in Chili oil (7 pc)$9.50
红油大馅馄饨(韭菜猪肉虾) - Shrimp, kurobuta pork and chives wontons in house chili oil and spicy sauce.
Garlic Green Beans$9.50
蒜蓉四季豆 - Green beans in garlic sauce tossed over high heat.
Pork Belly Buns$10.50
梅菜蒸肉荷叶饼 - 3 slider size buns packed with traditional slow cooked Mei Cai pork belly slices and vegetables.
NEW! Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry$17.50
<火爆新品> - 小炒黄牛肉盖码饭 - {USDA Prime} grade steak thin sliced and stir fried with fresh Thai chili, pickled chili pepper, garlic and cilantro. A traditional Hunan hot and spicy dish. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl$15.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.
Ginger Chicken Noodle$13.25
老姜炒鸡盖码面 - All natural no-antibiotic-ever chicken stir-fried with organic ginger and assorted mushrooms, served w/ wheat noodle and fresh green.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10615 NE 68th ST

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0402

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes Kirkland

The Wing Dome - Kirkland

No reviews yet

Seattle’s Fire Since 1994.
Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston