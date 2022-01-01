Burritos in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Heavy Burgers
Heavy Burgers
1806 East 20th Street, Farmington
|Brunch Burrito
|$10.00
Carne asada seasoned ground beef (or bean), scramby eggs, bacon, nacho cheese, fries, hatch green chiles, and avocado spread. Comes on a flour tortilla and a side of our chipotle salsa on request. Available Sundays only.
More about Los Flores Latin Cuisine
Los Flores Latin Cuisine
1907 E. Murray drive Suite B, Farmington
|Smothered Burrito
|$11.96
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
|Burrito
|$8.97