Fat Fish

Fresh-from-the-earth food with a groovy twist!

1 Market Sq SW

Popular Items

Two Temaki Hand Rolls$12.00
Edamame Guacamole & Chips$7.00
edamame guacamole served with tortilla chips & jalapeños
Bang Bang Shrimp$16.00
bang bang shrimp with crispy tempura, seaweed slaw, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy mayo & sweet chili, garlic sesame dressing, sweet soy, crispy jalapeños
Build Your Own$16.00
Sweet Sea Salmon$16.00
poke salmon, scallions, seaweed slaw, cucumber, avocado, pickled ginger, mixed greens, seasoned sticky rice, spicy mayo, sweet soy, shredded nori, sesame seeds
Poke Nachos$12.00
ahi tuna poke, scallions, edamame guacamole, jalapeno, pickled onions, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tortilla chips
Fat Fish$17.00
fat fish salad (poke salmon, tuna, white fish), scallions, cucumber salad (contains peanuts), pickled diakon, masago, avocado, mixed greens, seasoned sticky rice, garlic sesame dressing, sweet soy, crispy onions
Spicy Tuna$16.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, chili cucumber salad (contains peanuts), pickled onion, carrots, shredded nori, crispy jalapeño, mixed greens, seasoned sticky rice, peanut sauce, spicy mayo
Tropical Tuna$16.00
poke tuna, scallions, mango, seaweed salad, avocado, carrots, mixed greens, seasoned sticky rice, chili mango sauce & garlic ginger dressing, toasted coconut, crispy tempura
Plantiful Poke$14.00
edamame guacamole, seaweed slaw, cucumber salad (contains peanuts), pickled ginger, jalapeño, mixed greens, seasoned sticky rice, coconut lime crema, sweet soy, shredded nori, crispy tempura
Location

1 Market Sq SW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
