Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve avocado salad

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image

 

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2

150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad$12.49
More about El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III image

 

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3

310 Glensford Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad$12.49
More about El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Nachos

Chalupas

Cheese Fries

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Burritos

Burritos

Hibachi Steaks

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston