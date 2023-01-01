Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Fayetteville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
8108 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.50
More about Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
Mikoto Express
7980 Raeford Rd, fayetteville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.75
More about Mikoto Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
French Fries
Dumplings
Tuna Rolls
Salmon
Grits
Shumai
Tacos
Rice Bowls
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston