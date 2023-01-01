Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki bowls in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Teriyaki Bowls
Fayetteville restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Mikoto Express
7980 Raeford Rd, fayetteville
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$7.50
More about Mikoto Express
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Bowl
$9.95
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Dumplings
Wontons
Banana Pudding
Rice Bowls
Shrimp Tempura
Edamame
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Pudding
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston