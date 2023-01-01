Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Consumer pic

 

Mikoto Express

7980 Raeford Rd, fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.50
More about Mikoto Express
Banner pic

 

POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Bowl$9.95
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Dumplings

Wontons

Banana Pudding

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Tempura

Edamame

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Pudding

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston