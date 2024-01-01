Ravioli in Fayetteville
More about Heckler Brewing Co - 5780 Ramsey St STE 102
Heckler Brewing Co - 5780 Ramsey St STE 102
5780 Ramsey St STE 102, Fayetteville
|Fried Ravioli
|$8.75
A four cheese blend in a crispy pasta shell, served with house-made marinara. 8 per order.
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - 1800 Skibo Rd Ste #154
Elizabeth's Pizza - 1800 Skibo Rd Ste #154
1800 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$6.95
|Lobster Ravioli
|$16.95
Stx large pillows of pasta filled with lobster meat sauteed in a rose sauce
|Baked Ravioli
|$11.95
Cheese, meat or spinach ravioli baked in our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of alfredo sauce +2.00