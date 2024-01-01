Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve ravioli

Heckler Brewing Co - 5780 Ramsey St STE 102

5780 Ramsey St STE 102, Fayetteville

Fried Ravioli$8.75
A four cheese blend in a crispy pasta shell, served with house-made marinara. 8 per order.
Elizabeth's Pizza - 1800 Skibo Rd Ste #154

1800 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Kids Cheese Ravioli$6.95
Lobster Ravioli$16.95
Stx large pillows of pasta filled with lobster meat sauteed in a rose sauce
Baked Ravioli$11.95
Cheese, meat or spinach ravioli baked in our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella. Choice of alfredo sauce +2.00
