The heart of Washington, DC is home to a sliver of the French Riviera in FIG & OLIVE DC | CityCenter. Here, guests can escape from the commotion of Downtown DC to indulge in a glass of rosé on our al fresco terrace or enjoy an elegant evening with dinner upstairs in our Orchard Rooms. The bar & lounge are buzzy with our happy hours and late night DJ on the weekends while the Wine Room is an accessible area perfect for an effortless get together before an event at the nearby Capital One Arena. During the day, F&O DC is a lunch and brunch favorite of CityCenter residents and museum visitors alike.

SALADS

934 Palmer Alley NW • $$$

Avg 4.2 (4609 reviews)

Popular Items

Free-Range Chicken$28.00
Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers, Grilled Filone Bread.
Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)$11.00
Make Your Own Crostini$23.00
For freshness, Crostini are delivered ready to assemble.
Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)$11.00
Figs & Toasted Almonds.
Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Sud & Soleil$21.00
Haricots Verts, Shaved Fennel & Castelfranco, Olive Tapenade, Fresh Heart of Palm, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs & Candied Pecan.
Burrata di Bufala$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Restroom
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

934 Palmer Alley NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

