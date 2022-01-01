FIG & OLIVE
The heart of Washington, DC is home to a sliver of the French Riviera in FIG & OLIVE DC | CityCenter. Here, guests can escape from the commotion of Downtown DC to indulge in a glass of rosé on our al fresco terrace or enjoy an elegant evening with dinner upstairs in our Orchard Rooms. The bar & lounge are buzzy with our happy hours and late night DJ on the weekends while the Wine Room is an accessible area perfect for an effortless get together before an event at the nearby Capital One Arena. During the day, F&O DC is a lunch and brunch favorite of CityCenter residents and museum visitors alike.
934 Palmer Alley NW • $$$
934 Palmer Alley NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
