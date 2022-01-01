Go
Toast

Finz

Surrounded by windows overlooking the Salem Harbor, Finz offers guests lively waterfront scenery in a comfortable open concept interior. Of particular note is the 40 seat bar which flows from dining room to lounge, floor to ceiling nautical wall, hand painted lobster octopus mural, open style kitchen and built-in raw and sushi bars. In warmer months, the outdoor patio dining along the water is superb, with spots in the shade or the sun or enjoy a libation sitting around the outdoor fire pit. With events centered around local arts, Finz is the place to experience Salem.**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-744-8485**

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

86 Wharf St • $$

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)

Popular Items

Do you Need Silverware for your To-Go order?
RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI$17.00
Rings & tentacles, lightly fried, with cherry peppers, or buffalo style & bleu cheese
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Romaine hearts, red pepper croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
ATLANTIC SALMON$27.00
Pan roasted, served over sweet potato & bacon hash, sauteed spinach, finished with a chipotle/ maple glaze
BASKET OF ROLLS (4)$2.00
Served with honey butter
STREET CORN SHRIMP$16.00
Lightly fried shrimp, tossed in sweet & spicy aioli, with sweet corn & cotija cheese, over pickled onion cucumber salad.
BAJA TACOS
Shredded lettuce, tomato avocado salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro crème fraîche. Choice of fried haddock or shrimp
NORTH ATLANTIC HADDOCK$28.00
Lump crab meat, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, seafood sherry cream sauce
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

86 Wharf St

Salem MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

A&J King Artisan Bakers

No reviews yet

A&J King Artisan Bakers, 48 Central Street location in downtown Salem MA.

All Souls Lounge

No reviews yet

Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese and delicious small plates! We offer plenty of vegan and gluten free options.

Trattoria Orsini

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston