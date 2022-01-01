Go
Fire & Brimstone

Wood fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and other deliciousness

Popular Items

The Fire and Brimstone$15.00
Spicy tomato sauce, homemade merguez lamb sausage, fresh mozzarella, jalapeños, cilantro
Margherita$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
Modern Wedge Salad$11.00
Butterleaf lettuce, bacon, tomato, barley, buttermilk dressing, chives
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
The Mediterranean Mashup$15.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, peppadews (South African sweet pickled peppers), Schreiner's smoked Italian sausage, zaatar spice blend, cilantro
The Carne-vore$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozarella, Schreiners smoked Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Black Forest ham
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red onion, buttermilk ranch, chives, celery
BBQ Chicken$15.00
Joe's Real BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pickled jalapeños, red onion,
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 E Ray Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
