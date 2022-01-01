Forest Hills bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Forest Hills

Dylan's image

 

Dylan's

103-19 Metropolitan Ave, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F-&-A Burger$18.00
American cheese, nitrate free bacon, cooked onions and Dylan's house dressing.
Mac n’ Cheese$12.00
Semolina macaroni nestled in our secret blend of imported and domestic cheeses melted to creamy perfection.
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Dylan's
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Il Poeta - Forest Hills

98-04 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$9.00
Tiramisu
Tagliolini del Poeta$24.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$19.00
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
More about Il Poeta - Forest Hills
Metro Taco image

TACOS

Metro Taco

102-15 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mexico City "Halal"$16.00
*NOT actually halal*
Our take on the classic NYC street food.
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pickled onions over rice, topped with mayo & salsa. Gluten free.
Virgin Mojito$7.00
Fresh mint & lime, sugar, soda water.
Tecate (can)$5.00
More about Metro Taco
5 Burro Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guac Appetizer & Chips 8oz$14.00
Homemade avocado dip topped with pico de gallo
D Burritos$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.
Quesadilla Carne$20.00
Grilled folded soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese and grilled skirt steak, served with sour cream and jalapeño peppers
More about 5 Burro Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Penne

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston