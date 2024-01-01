Chicken tenders in Forest Park
Forest Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Mad Mac's Gourmet Sandwich Shop
Mad Mac's Gourmet Sandwich Shop
1105 Main Street, Forest Park
|Chicken Tenders Platter
|$12.99
Chicken tenders with our hand-cut fries and your choice of sauce (extra).
More about Rays Southern Foods - 4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800
Rays Southern Foods - 4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800
4150 Jonesboro Rd NE Building B #800, Forest Park
|JR Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
3 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 1 side, and bread. 1 Sauce
|SR. Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
5 Hand-breaded chicken tenders, 2 sides, and bread. 1 Sauce