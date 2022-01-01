Chicken wraps in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Beef 'O' Brady's
11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
The Dog House Café
3550 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.00
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing in a Fresh Wrap
Edison Lunch Box
1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.45
Blackened CHicken Breast with lettuce, parmesaen cheese & Caesar dressing