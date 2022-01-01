Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
*Side Fajita Steak$4.00
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Shrimp Fajitas$17.49
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Bowl$13.00
choice of protein, fajita veggies, rice, beans, guacamole, elote, crema, cilantro, lime
More about Mercado
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad$14.00
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Item pic

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Chicken Fajita$13.29
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken and onions, served with two corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, sour cream, and a side of rice.
Combo Fajita$17.49
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken and sirloin steak served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Shrimp Fajitas$17.49
Veggie Fajita$14.99
Mesquite grilled broccoli, green bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad$14.00
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

