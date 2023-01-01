Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille - 2031 Broadway St

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTAS$0.00
Comes with choice of meat, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.. Try our Breaded beef or Chicken (Milanesa de Res o Pollo). Lengua is a $2.00 up charge.
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille - 2031 Broadway St
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortas$13.00
Telera bread, chipotle mayo, refried beans, choice of protein, melted Oaxaca cheese, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, and homemade pickled jalapeños. Served with fries.
More about Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

