Tortas in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille - 2031 Broadway St
Taqueria Salsa Grille - 2031 Broadway St
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|TORTAS
|$0.00
Comes with choice of meat, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.. Try our Breaded beef or Chicken (Milanesa de Res o Pollo). Lengua is a $2.00 up charge.
More about Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Tortas
|$13.00
Telera bread, chipotle mayo, refried beans, choice of protein, melted Oaxaca cheese, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, and homemade pickled jalapeños. Served with fries.