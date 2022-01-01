Frappe Joe Coffee

Go
Frappe Joe specializes in Direct Trade sourced coffee. We are a specialty coffee shop having a wide range of beverages from hot to cold including great teas. Like our name says we offers Frappes & serve Cold brew on tap which is processed in house.
Our bakery items include fresh made donuts and a handful of gluten free (gf)/vegan friendly delights.
Core food items include, egg sandwiches, homemade Mediterranean spreads, global toast, soups, salads, and gf/vegan options. We source the the best quality products we can with eco-conscience principles.
Fans seem to enjoy our homemade Baba Ghanoush on almost anything we serve.
There are plenty of options for those gluten free and vegan.

Bagels$2.05
Individual Donuts
House Blend
Cold Brew Original$3.50
Smoked Organic Tofu$6.95
Steamed Egg & Cheese$3.85
New York Breakfast
Chicken Maple Sausage & Steamed Egg$5.25
Maple Turkey Bacon & Steamed Egg$4.55
Latte$3.65
Intimate
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1 Lincoln Hwy

Edison NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
