Chimichangas in Gainesville

Gainesville restaurants
Gainesville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 39th

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$0.00
One chimichanga filled with rotisserie style chicken or steak top with cheese dip. Served with a yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 39th
Consumer pic

 

Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGAS VEGETARIANAS$15.00
Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
CHIMICHANGA VERDE$14.00
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
JUMBO CHIMICHANGA$15.00
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
More about Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

