Chimichangas in Gainesville

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 39th
8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville
One chimichanga filled with rotisserie style chicken or steak top with cheese dip. Served with a yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
4401 NW 25th PL, Gainesville
Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes