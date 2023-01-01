Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Garner

Garner restaurants
Garner restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Good Times Arcade and Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC

74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner

Avg 4.3 (592 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken - Romaine - Parm - Caesar + Fries or tots
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
Buffalo Brothers Garner image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

