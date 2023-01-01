Chicken wraps in Garner
Garner restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Times Arcade and Tavern - Garner, NC
74 Son-Lan Parkway Suite 108, Garner
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Grilled chicken - Romaine - Parm - Caesar + Fries or tots
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
7245 WHITE OAK RD, GARNER
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side