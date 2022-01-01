Chicken sandwiches in Gatlinburg
Split Rail Eats
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand-breaded buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a potato roll
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch dressing on potato roll
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.00
Chicken tenders and honey butter on a flaky biscuit
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg
|POP Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken tenders topped with our homemade coleslaw and Bleu cheese dressing.
|Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, seasoned and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast.
|JOE Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried chicken tenders topped with our homemade coleslaw and Bleu cheese dressing.