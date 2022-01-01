Go
Geisha a Go Go

Geisha A Go Go - Old Town Scottsdale's BEST Sushi Bar. Geisha is a popular Japanese Bar and Restaurant that incorporates the latest MUSIC, DJs and Bar Atmosphere into a fun Dining Experience. Geisha is famous for its Appetizers like the "falling off the bone Ribs", Fried Rice and Noodle Bowls, inventive selection of sushi rolls and fresh sushi. Geisha is the perfect destination for any event. Corporate Parties, Private Karaoke Rooms, Birthdays, Bachelorette Parties and celebrations. Happy Hour 7 Days a Week & ALL DAY SUNDAY!! Come on in and enjoy!

7150 E 6th Avenue

Popular Items

**XTRA** Eel Sauce$1.00
Go Go Fried Rice$16.75
Shrimp, beef, chicken & assorted vegetables sautéed with house fried rice sauce
Dragonball Roll (8pc)$16.00
Shrimp tempura (2pc) & crab mix topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, smelt eggs & scallions
LARGE ROOM$125.00
This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.50
Lightly battered & deep fried rock shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli
**SIDE** Miso Soup$4.00
California Roll (8pc)$9.25
Crab mix, cucumber & avocado
Las Vegas Roll (8pc)$15.50
Smoked salmon, crab mix, avocado & cream cheese deep fried and topped with eel sauce
Astroboy Roll (8pc)$15.75
Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions
SMALL ROOM$75.00
This is a deposit to book the small karaoke room.
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
