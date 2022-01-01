Geisha a Go Go
Geisha A Go Go - Old Town Scottsdale's BEST Sushi Bar. Geisha is a popular Japanese Bar and Restaurant that incorporates the latest MUSIC, DJs and Bar Atmosphere into a fun Dining Experience. Geisha is famous for its Appetizers like the "falling off the bone Ribs", Fried Rice and Noodle Bowls, inventive selection of sushi rolls and fresh sushi. Geisha is the perfect destination for any event. Corporate Parties, Private Karaoke Rooms, Birthdays, Bachelorette Parties and celebrations. Happy Hour 7 Days a Week & ALL DAY SUNDAY!! Come on in and enjoy!
7150 E 6th Avenue
7150 E 6th Avenue
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
