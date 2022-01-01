Scottsdale sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Scottsdale
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
|Sunomono
|$3.95
- Cucumber Salad - Sliced Cucumber, seaweed and crab with special vinegar dressing
|Steam Edamame
|$4.95
Soybeans
More about Geisha a Go Go
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|LARGE ROOM
|$125.00
This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.
|Philadelphia Roll (8pc)
|$9.25
Smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese
|Astroboy Roll (8pc)
|$15.75
Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions
More about Bei Express
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$5.95
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce
|Las Vegas Roll
|$9.95
Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside,
tempura fried, and drizzled with spicy aioli, and eel sauce
|Alaska Roll
|$7.50
Fresh Salmon, crab mix, avocado