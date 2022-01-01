Scottsdale sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Scottsdale

Sushi Ko Restaurant image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
Sunomono$3.95
- Cucumber Salad - Sliced Cucumber, seaweed and crab with special vinegar dressing
Steam Edamame$4.95
Soybeans
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LARGE ROOM$125.00
This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.
Philadelphia Roll (8pc)$9.25
Smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese
Astroboy Roll (8pc)$15.75
Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions
Bei Express image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyoza$5.95
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce
Las Vegas Roll$9.95
Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside,
tempura fried, and drizzled with spicy aioli, and eel sauce
Alaska Roll$7.50
Fresh Salmon, crab mix, avocado
