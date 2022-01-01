Burritos in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Dos
8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale
|California Burrito
|$16.25
Sip Coffee & Beer House
3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Quick Start Loaded
|$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
|Border Bowl
|$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lone Spur Cafe
15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.99
|Sausage Links & Eggs
|$8.99
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$15.95
Ham off the bone, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a Side of Potatoes
|Launch Coffee (Drip)
|$3.25
Smooth and Creamy with almost no acidity!
|Breaking Bad Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.25
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
|BKB Platter
|$14.25
2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.25
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese