Burritos in Scottsdale

Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
Dilla Libre Dos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Dos

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Burrito$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Dos
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Quick Start Loaded$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Breakfast Club
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Schmooze

4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham & Cheese Omelette$15.95
Ham off the bone, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a Side of Potatoes
Launch Coffee (Drip)$3.25
Smooth and Creamy with almost no acidity!
Breaking Bad Burrito$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa
More about Schmooze
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.25
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
BKB Platter$14.25
2 eggs any style / roasted potatoes or hash brown cake / toast choice of: chicken breast / 2 organic chicken sausage links / 4 pork sausage links / 4 slices bacon / ham steak/ 6 oz tenderloin steak
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.25
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

