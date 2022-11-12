Restaurant header imageView gallery

d'Lite Healthy OnThe Go XXXXX Ancala XXXXX

review star

No reviews yet

11307 E Via Linda

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Order Again

Popular Items

d'Breakfast Buzz
Turkey Club
California Club

Bagels & Bialys

Bagel - Asiago Cheese

$3.25

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Bagel - Everything

$3.25

Bagel - Plain

$3.25

Bagel - Pumpkin

$4.25

Bagel - Sesame Seed

$3.25

Bagel - Wheat

$3.25

Bialy - Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Bialy - Plain

$3.25Out of stock

Bialy - Sundried Tomato

$3.25

Bialy - Cheddar Jal

$3.25Out of stock

Croissant

$2.25

Toast - Side

$2.25

Breakfast

California Club

California Club

$9.00

Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.

Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.

Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club

$7.25

2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!

AZ Burro

AZ Burro

$9.00

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.

Traditional Burrito

Traditional Burrito

$6.50

2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!

Low Carb Breakfast

Low Carb Breakfast

$8.00

The Ultimate Breakfast Salad! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs with melted Pepper Jack Cheese served with Potato, Tomato, Avocado & a Pesto drizzle, served on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Balsamic. Add Proteins to bulk it up!

Oatmeal Our Way

Oatmeal Our Way

$6.00

This is 'Our Way' style of the classic morning Oatmeal. Protien Packed Quinoa, Banana, Seasonal Fruit, your choice of Steamed Milk, a Maple Syrup drizzle and a side of Granola.

The Vegan Burrito

$9.00

Quinoa, Avocado, Black Beans, Portabello, Onion, Hash Patty wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla

Wiches & Wraps

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.50

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.

Chicken Breast Panini

Chicken Breast Panini

$9.50

Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough. Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!

Signature Tuna

Signature Tuna

$9.00+
Humanitarian

Humanitarian

$7.75

Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :) Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto

Veggie d'Lite

Veggie d'Lite

$7.50

Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!

BLT

$7.75

The old standard....Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato (and mayo) on a toasted wheat bread.

d' PepperMill Club

$10.00

Z' Wrap

$12.00

A delicious specialty wrap packed full of Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Black Beans, AVO, Broccoli, Portobello, Onion, Feta, Hummus, Tzatziki, Sriracha, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncinis all wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla

The Gobbler

$11.99

A special d'Lite seasonal item! Satisfy those holiday cravings with turkey, sliced apples, house made cranberry cheve, mixed greens on toast wheatberry bread.

Salads

Nuts N' Berries

$10.00

spring mix greens, fresh seasonal fruit, goat cheese & candied walnuts, served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Greens & Proteins

Greens & Proteins

$11.50

house made tuna on a 1/2 avocado, served on a bed of mixed greens, chicken, bacon, feta & tomato with a side of toasted bagel chips & creamy cucumber blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$10.00

spring mix greens, chilled quinoa, tomato, beets, cucumber, celery, carrot, feta & golden raisins with a side of house made bagel chips and balsamic vinaigrette

Soup & Sides

Broccoli Side

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Beets Side

$4.25
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.75

Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)

$4.00

Baja Chicken

$4.25+

Coconut Lentil

$4.25+

Mushroom And Brie

$4.25+

Bowls

Monster Bowl

$13.00+

Burgers

House Style Burger

$10.00

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, sliced portabello, tomato & feta with a creamy cucumber sauce served on an artisan ciabatta bun

Early Bird

Early Bird

$10.00

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, fried egg, pepper jack, tomato, spring mix greens & a spicy chipotle aioli sauce, served on an artisan ciabatta bun

Top Notch

$10.00

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, grilled onion, bacon & swiss with a bbq drizzle served on an artisan ciabatta bun

d'Kiddies

AB&J

$3.50

Quesadilla Tri's

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

A' La Carte

Hash Patty - Side

$1.25

Banana - Whole

$1.25

Fruit - Bowl

$3.50

Egg Whites

$2.50

Eggs Fried

$2.25

Eggs Scrambled

$2.25

Bacon - Side

$2.25

Chicken - Side

$2.25

Sausage - Side

$2.25

Tuna - Side

$2.25

Turkey - Side

$2.25

Quinoa Black Bean Burger - Side

$5.00

Toast - Side

$2.25

Flatbread - Side

$1.75

Bagel Chips

$1.00

Salsa - Side

$1.00

Cream Cheese - Side

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli - Side

$1.00

BBQ - Side

$0.75

Pesto - Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard - Side

$1.25

Mayo - Side

$1.25

2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$1.50

4 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$3.00

Balsamic Vinagrette - Side

$1.25

Cucumber Blue Cheese - Side

$1.25

Raspberry Vinagrette - Side

$1.25

Cucumber Tzatziki - Side

$1.25

Olive Oil - Side

$0.99

Sriracha - Side

$0.75

Tapatio - Side

$0.75

Shakes (Buzz)

Protein Shake

$4.50+

Nonfat Milk, Chocolate Protein blend, Banana, and Chocolate Sauce blended with ice

d'Breakfast Buzz

d'Breakfast Buzz

$5.75+

The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.

Vegan Buzz

$6.25+

It’s our famous d’Breakfast Buzz but with Vegan protein and Almond Milk substituted

Smoothies

House

$5.25+

Strawberry & Banana

Seasonal

$5.25+

Peach, Pear, Apricot, and Banana

Four Berry

Four Berry

$5.25+

Blueberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, and Banana

Orange Glorious

$4.25+

Orange Juice, Cream, Banana, and our Orange Vanilla blend

Hot Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+

Our house dark blend

Latte

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

Caramel Latte

$3.50+

Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

It’s a Chai Latte with Espresso added

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso Shots - 2

$2.50

Espresso Shots - 4

$4.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Nitro Toddy

$4.25+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Teas

Iced Tea Black

$2.25+

Iced Tea Green

$2.25+

Iced Tea Cactus

$2.25+

Hot Tea Black

$2.00+

Hot Tea Cactus

$2.00+

Hot Tea Green

$2.00+

Juices & Waters

Press Juice Detox

$4.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Bottled Water

$1.75

32H2O

$0.50

Free Water Cup

Market

Loose Leaf Black Tea

$10.00

Loose Leaf Cactus Tea

$10.00

Loose Leaf Green Tea

$10.00

House Blend Beans 1LB

$11.00

Espresso Beans 1LB

$12.00

Growler - 32OZ

$10.99

Kombucha Fill

$16.99

Nitro Toddy Fill

$16.99

FlexFit Trucker Hat

$29.99

Hydroflask

$25.00

Green Tea Gallon

$16.99

Black Tea Gallon

$16.99

Cactus Tea Gallon

$16.99

Lemonade Gallon

$15.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

[dee'lite] adj: it's a way of life! We provide a healthy alternative to 'fast food' without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on - the - go. We offer organic and all natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available. We choose to reduce impact on the environment by recycling and using earth friendly products.

Location

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

